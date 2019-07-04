One in five people admitted to a UK hospital drinks to a harmful level – study

One in five people admitted to a UK hospital drinks to a harmful level while one in 10 is alcohol-dependent, research suggests.

Experts from King’s College London said the issue is worse than previously thought and called for universal screening in hospitals to help provide support to patients abusing alcohol.

They also said hospital staff should receive specialist training on alcohol dependency.

Their research, published in the journal Addiction, examined data from 124 earlier studies involving more than 1.6 million people.

Researchers used this to estimate the prevalence of heavy alcohol use among inpatients.