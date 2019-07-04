Police name student paramedic who died after crash in Staffordshire

Police have named the student paramedic killed following a collision between an ambulance and a car. Tammy Minshall, 31, died after being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham following the crash on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to Needwood, Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, at around 5.45pm on Wednesday after reports of a collision between an ambulance and a BMW 3 series.

Tammy Minshall died following a collision between an ambulance and a car in Needwood, Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire Credit: Staffordshire Police/PA

Ms Minshall had been on placement with the West Midlands Ambulance Service at the Lichfield ambulance hub since May, the University NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement. Trust assistant chief ambulance officer Nathan Hudson offered his sincere condolences to Ms Minshall’s family and friends. “When it is one of your own, it really hurts and we as an ambulance service are hurting now,” Mr Hudson said.

“We have been overwhelmed with the kindness and support of people who have sent messages of condolence. It is truly humbling and reflects the high esteem that people in our profession, like Tammy, are held in.” The death came as a “huge blow”, Staffordshire University Dean of the School of Health and Social Care, Ann Ewans, said. “We will be working with our staff and students to help them come to terms with what has happened,” she added.

