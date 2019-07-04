Queen to view animal enclosures on visit to city farm

The Queen will visit a city farm as her annual week of engagements in Scotland draws to a close.

She is expected to meet volunteers, support workers and children when she visits Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh on Thursday.

The royal visitor is also due to view the animal enclosures, including the duck pen, stables and pet lodge.

Seasonal produce, which is sold at the farm and to local businesses and restaurants, will be on display and the Queen will meet the volunteer team that tends the garden produce.

The event is the last scheduled for the Queen during this year’s Holyrood week, which has involved the Ceremony of the Keys, an investiture ceremony and a garden party.