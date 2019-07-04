Radio listener organises for thank you card to be sent to favourite station after he passed away

A faithful radio listener has thanked his favourite station for their company by arranging for a card to be sent after he passed away.

The listener, identified only as John, who is believed to be from Weymouth, had the card sent to the Dorchester office of BBC Radio Solent.

Breakfast show presenter Steve Harris tweeted a photograph of the card, saying: "Well, this has knocked our socks off at BBC Radio Solent.

"One of our most faithful listeners organised for a card to be sent to us after his death..."