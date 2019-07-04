Royal Marines seize 1,082-foot oil supertanker bound for Syria

Royal Marines were involved in a "brave" and "bold" operation to seize a supertanker thought to be carrying oil heading to Bashar al-Assad's Syria.

The marines worked alongside authorities in Gibraltar to detain the 1,082-foot oil tanker, thought to be heading to the Banyas refinery in Syria, which would have breached European Union sanctions.

Foreign Secretary and prime ministerial hopeful Jeremy Hunt praised the swift actions that denied Assad's "murderous regime" of oil.

Video footage below shows the tanker just off the coast of Gibraltar early this morning.