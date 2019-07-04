'Shame on you': Ann Widdecombe slammed as Brexit MEP compares Britain leaving EU to slaves rising up against owners

Brexit MEP Ann Widdecombe is under fire for comparing British people’s desire to leave the European Union to slaves rising up against their owners. In her maiden speech at Parliament, Ms Widdecombe blasted elections for top jobs in the European Union, labelling them “undemocratic”. During her explosive two-minute speech, she spoke of a “pattern consistent throughout history” of the oppressed turning on their oppressors – citing “slaves against their owners”. Black MP David Lammy tweeted his disgust at her remarks, saying: “Ann Widdecombe just compared Britain leaving the EU to 'slaves' rising up 'against their owners'. “It is impossible to explain how offensive and ahistorical it is for you to equate my ancestors tearing off their chains with your small-minded nationalist project. Shame on you.”

MP David Lammy hit out at Ann Widdecombe's remarks. Credit: PA

MEP and Brexit Coordinator Guy Verhofstadt, whom Ms. Widdecombe addressed directly towards the end of her speech, dismissed her as a “clown” on Twitter. He added: “By the way, when Widdecombe talks about ‘colonies liberating themselves from their empires’, is she really referring to the American Revolution of 1776?” Ms Widdecombe was applauded by colleagues as she delivered her speech with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage sat next to her.

Guy Verhofstadt responded on Twitter. Credit: PA

She said: “May I say, if I needed any convincing at all that the best thing for Britain is to leave here as soon as possible, it was the way that those elections were conducted yesterday. “Because if that is this place’s idea of democracy then that is a serious betrayal of every country that is represented here because it is not democratic at all. “That is just one of many reasons why Britain is right to be leaving this place, hopefully on Halloween.”

Ann Widdecombe made an explosive maiden speech in Parliament.