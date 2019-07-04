Singer Joss Stone 'deported from Iran' but says she didn't plan on performing there

British soul singer Joss Stone says she was deported from Iran after arriving in the Islamic Republic as part of a worldwide concert tour – but says she didn’t plan on performing there.

Posting on Instagram, a disappointed Stone appears in a video wearing a white headscarf saying: “Well, we got to Iran, we got detained and then we got deported”.

She said she knew solo performances by women were illegal, but still wanted to see Iran.

She wrote on Instagram: “We were aware there couldn’t be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country.

“Personally I don’t fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger.