Stone age murder case is finally solved: Death 33,000 years ago was caused by a left-handed killer

It is regarded as one of the coldest cases on record - dating back 33,000 years ago - and has finally been solved.

Forensic analysis by scientists has finally concluded a man who lived in the Upper Palaeolithic period was clubbed to death after he suffered two consecutive blows to his head from a left-handed Stone Age killer.

The fossilised skull of the adult victim, known as the Cioclovina calvaria, is thought to be 33,000 years old and was discovered in a cave in south Transylvania, Romania, in 1941.

The exact cause of a large fracture on the right side of the cranium had long been a source of mystery but researchers based at the Eberhard Karls Universitat in Tubingen, Germany, re-examined the fracture using new technology and found an answer.

The report, published in the respected journal PLOS ONE, stated the injuries could not have occurred through a fall or accidental injury, ''rather they were sustained from multiple blows to the head with a club-like instrument, or from a combination of a fall and a blow to the head.

''The lack of any signs of healing associated with these fractures indicates that the Cioclovina individual did not survive these lesions. A depressed fracture of the extent and magnitude of the Cioclovina DF would have caused fatal brain injuries resulting in a quick demise.

''The location of this lesion suggests that it was inflicted by a blow from a likely left-handed perpetrator facing the victim. Forensic evidence suggests that this early modern European suffered a violent death caused intentionally by another human.''

The Upper Paleolithic era is commonly regarded by academics as one of the great transition periods in the world and this study, say the researchers, also shows the human race at the time was capable of extreme violence and murder.