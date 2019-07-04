The anti-influencer ice cream truck owner who is happy to charge Instagram stars double

While many social media influencers requesting freebies are warmly welcomed by brands, they would be best to avoid Joe Nicchi's business.

He has decided they will be charged double - $8 - if they make requests for free ice cream cones or cups from his popular CVT soft serve truck in Los Angeles.

Mr Nicchi said the tipping point for his increasing frustration with self-proclaimed influencers wanting free cones for publicity came last week.

He was asked for 300 servings of soft serve ice cream in return for "exposure".

Mr Nicchi decided enough was enough and posted a sign - that subsequently went viral - that said: “Influencers pay double”.

He also wrote on his Instagram page: ''We've decided to make this thing official with signage.

"We truly don't care if you're an Influencer, or how many followers you have.

"We will never give you a free ice cream in exchange for a post on your social media page.

"It's literally a $4 item ... well now it's $8 for you."

Mr Nicchi, whose ice cream is popular with celebrities including boxer Mike Tyson and actor Bill Murray, told NBC that he had "struck a chord" with online users, who have been leaving positive comments and responses to his new influencer policy.