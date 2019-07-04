Three known survivors after migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia

A boat carrying more than 86 migrants from Libya has sunk in the Mediterranean.

Just four people on board survived initially and 82 are missing, according to the UN migration agency.

The incident off the Tunisian city of Zarzis came a day after a deadly air strike on a Libyan detention centre that killed at least 44 migrants.

Tunisian fishermen came across the sinking boat and were able to pull out four men, but could not find any of the other passengers on the boat, said Lorena Lando, head of the International Organisation for Migration in Tunisia.