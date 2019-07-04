Tommy Robinson contempt of court case to be heard by High Court judges

Tommy Robinson will appear in court to face an allegation he committed contempt of court by filming defendants in a criminal trial and broadcasting footage on social media. The former English Defence League (EDL) leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, served two months in jail before being freed after a previous finding of contempt was overturned by the Court of Appeal in August 2018. But Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Warby gave permission for fresh proceedings to be brought against him at a hearing in May.

A contempt finding made against Robinson was quashed by the Court of Appeal in August (Joe Giddens/PA) On Thursday and Friday at the Old Bailey, the High Court judges will hear the new application by the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC to commit Robinson to prison. Robinson, 36, from Luton, Bedfordshire, could be sent back to jail if he is again found in contempt, which carries a maximum sentence of two years. He was jailed for 13 months in May 2018 after he filmed people involved in a criminal trial at Leeds Crown Court and broadcast the footage on social media. The sentence included three months for a contempt at Canterbury Crown Court in May 2017, which was suspended at the time. But he was freed from prison after serving two months of his sentence following the Court of Appeal’s decision to quash the finding of contempt made in Leeds.

Supporters of Tommy Robinson gather outside the Old Bailey in May Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA