Tributes to 'genuinely lovely' railway worker Gareth Delbridge killed by train in Port Talbot accident

Gareth Delbridge 'always had a beaming smile', say friends. Credit: Kenfig Hill Rugby Club

Tributes have been paid to a rail worker who died after being hit by a passenger train, with friends describing Gareth Delbridge as a "genuinely lovely guy". Gary Chappell, treasurer of the local rugby club where Mr Delbridge had been a fixture for years, said they had known each other for more than 50 years. He said he was "absolutely devastated" and "numb" to learn of his friend's death. Mr Delbridge, 64, was one of two workers to die when they were hit by a passenger train while working on tracks near Port Talbot in South Wales on Wednesday morning, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

Mr Chappell added: "I'm absolutely devastated, to be honest with you. "I've known Gareth for over 50 years, his brother Colin is a very good friend of mine as well. "He was a genuinely, genuinely lovely guy. "People say that when someone dies, but he was, he always had a 'hello' for everybody, he always had a beaming smile. "He was a bit of a joker, if he could take the mickey out of you he would. But he would never ever pass you without saying hello."

The scene on a section of track near Port Talbot after two railway workers died after being struck by a train. Credit: PA

Mr Delbridge had been a major part of social life at Kenfig Hill Rugby Club for many years, said Mr Chappell. He said: "It's going to be a massive, massive, massive loss to the club. "He was a real loyal, staunch member of this club.... People can't believe he's gone." He added that Mr Delbridge and his brother were inseparable.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The other victim of Wednesday's accident has yet to be identified, but he is believed to be 58 years old and from North Cornelly, another village south of Port Talbot. A third person was treated for shock at the scene but was uninjured. Network Rail is facing demands for answers after their deaths and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has said there will be an investigation. Superintendent Andy Morgan, from BTP, said: “Shortly before 10am, we received a report of a train striking multiple persons on the tracks here in Port Talbot. “Our units were very quickly on scene, alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The scene on a section of track near Port Talbot after two railway workers died after being struck by a train Credit: Jacob King/PA

“Very sadly, a 58-year-old man from North Cornelly and a 64-year-old man from Kenfig Hill were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. “Following a number of urgent inquiries into this tragic incident, it has been established that the three people were railway workers who were working on the lines at the time. “The initial stages of the investigation suggest that the two men who died had been wearing ear defenders at the time, tragically, could not hear the passenger train approaching.” Witnesses at the scene and on board the train will also receive trauma support, Supt Morgan added. Union bosses have called for a full investigation into the deaths, which involved the 9.29am service from Swansea to London Paddington, a 10-carriage GWR Intercity Express Train, and one of 93 in the fleet. Manuel Cortes, Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association general secretary, said: “It’s too early to speculate about what has happened here but clearly something has gone badly wrong. “There must now be a full investigation because it is simply not acceptable that in the 21st century people go out to work and end up losing their lives.”

Credit: PA Graphics