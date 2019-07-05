Andy Murray back at Wimbledon for Serena Williams pairing

Andy Murray is due to return to action at Wimbledon after a positive start to his SW19 comeback. The Scot and his playing partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert emerged victorious from their first round men’s doubles match which finished late on Thursday.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Andy Murray Credit: Steven Paston/PA

Fans stayed at Wimbledon until around 9.30pm to watch Murray and Herbert secure their win under the newly constructed No 1 Court roof. Murray is scheduled to feature in the mixed doubles competition alongside American Serena Williams in a much anticipated new pairing. The grand slam-winning duo will be taking on Germany’s Andreas Mies and Chilean Alexa Guarachi.

Serena Williams in action on day four Credit: Mike Egerton/PA