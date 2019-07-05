- ITV Report
Boris Johnson denies claims Downing Street restricted intelligence to him when he was foreign secretary
Boris Johnson has denied allegations that Downing Street attempted to restrict intelligence to him while he was foreign secretary.
The Conservative leadership hopeful said he "certainly" knew nothing about the claims, adding "it's not something I would comment on even if it was true."
The prime ministerial candidate, who is up against current foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt in the race to replace Theresa May as Tory leader, was in Scotland ahead of Friday evening's hustings in Perth.
Pressed on claims at an earlier hustings in Darlington that Mrs May ordered withholding some information from him, Mr Johnson said: "I am sure that the Prime Minister would not comment on intelligence matters either so I am extremely dubious about the provenance of this story."
At the Perth hustings, Mr Johnson was asked whether he was bothered Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson had backed Mr Hunt to be the next prime minister amid reports that Scottish Conservative MPs have mounted a campaign called "Operation Arse" to thwart his leadership ambitions, he replied "not in the slightest".
He said he had the support of "more than half the parliamentary party" at Westminster.
"So when it comes to the crucial work ahead of us of getting Brexit done, of building a coalition across our party, uniting everybody, I think we are most of the way there," he said.
Speaking earlier at the shipyard BAE Systems, Mr Johnson dodged questions over comments he made in the past accusing Scotland of "free-riding on English taxpayers", insisting he wanted to see "that Scotland is properly funded and making sure also that we celebrate the things that the Union brings to Scotland."
He said: "I think it's very important to keep our fantastic union together. I'm a massive defender and supporter of the union and if I'm lucky enough to be elected I will be doing everything in my power to cement the Union."
In Perth, Jeremy Hunt also vowed to keep the union together, saying he would refuse to allow a second Scottish independence referendum.
"As prime minister of the UK I will never allow our union to be broken up.
"And if the First Minister of Scotland asks me for a second independence referendum, I will muster up my British politeness and I will say 'no'."
He said he would "defend our precious union with every drop of blood I have".
Mr Hunt said he would mitigate the impact of a no-deal Brexit in response to claims it could threaten the union.
"We should always be alive to the risks to the union but also confident about its great, great future," he said.
"If we get things wrong then of course those risks increase."
He added: "That's why, if we end up with a no-deal Brexit we have got to take every possible measure to prepare and support businesses in Scotland and other parts of the UK."