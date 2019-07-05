Boris Johnson denies claims Downing Street restricted intelligence to him when he was foreign secretary

Boris Johnson has denied allegations that Downing Street attempted to restrict intelligence to him while he was foreign secretary.

The Conservative leadership hopeful said he "certainly" knew nothing about the claims, adding "it's not something I would comment on even if it was true."

The prime ministerial candidate, who is up against current foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt in the race to replace Theresa May as Tory leader, was in Scotland ahead of Friday evening's hustings in Perth.

Pressed on claims at an earlier hustings in Darlington that Mrs May ordered withholding some information from him, Mr Johnson said: "I am sure that the Prime Minister would not comment on intelligence matters either so I am extremely dubious about the provenance of this story."

At the Perth hustings, Mr Johnson was asked whether he was bothered Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson had backed Mr Hunt to be the next prime minister amid reports that Scottish Conservative MPs have mounted a campaign called "Operation Arse" to thwart his leadership ambitions, he replied "not in the slightest".

He said he had the support of "more than half the parliamentary party" at Westminster.

"So when it comes to the crucial work ahead of us of getting Brexit done, of building a coalition across our party, uniting everybody, I think we are most of the way there," he said.