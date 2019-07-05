Cori Gauff continues remarkable Wimbledon campaign with victory over Polona Hercog

Cori Gauff is not ready for her remarkable Wimbledon journey to end just yet as she fought off two match points to beat Polona Hercog and move into the fourth round.

The 15-year-old has been the story of the Championships so far, having come through qualifiers to beat Venus Williams in the first round, but it looked like it was coming to an end with Hercog on the brink of a straight-sets victory.

But Gauff climbed off the canvas and showed she has a strong fighting spirit to add to her precocious talent, earning a 3-6 7-6 (7) 7-5 win over the Slovenian.

Whatever happens next, her performance will be remembered alongside the likes of Boris Becker's and Martina Hingis' in terms of outstanding teenage stars at the All England Club.

She moves into the second week on her maiden grand slam main draw appearance and will now meet Simona Halep in the fourth round on Monday.

It is a match that is destined for another big show court and on this evidence, she has every chance of claiming her biggest scalp yet against the former world number one.