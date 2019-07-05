Harry and Meghan ‘acting like Hollywood A-listers in keeping baptism private’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are employing the public relations strategy of “Hollywood A-listers” by keeping their son’s christening private and excluding the press from the family event, a PR expert said. Meghan and Harry’s baby Archie will be baptised on Saturday without any elements of the Windsor Castle ceremony being seen by well-wishers, and details like the names of godparents will not be released. Mark Borkowski, a public relations consultant, said this was a “declaration” by the couple “that they’ll go to any lengths to protect their privacy” and part of a pattern setting out their future intentions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

There has been criticism of the decision not to reveal who will be Archie’s godparents and speculation is rife Meghan’s best friend, the Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, will be chosen while Harry’s old schoolmates, brothers Thomas and Charlie van Straubenzee, could be picked. But tennis star Serena Williams ruled herself out on Thursday night after Meghan watched her play at Wimbledon, saying she will be working on Saturday. Mr Borkowski said about Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep the christening private: “This is what you’d expect a Hollywood A-lister to do, purposefully be sort of antagonist to the traditional system and not engaging with media in any shape or form. “And this is certainly a declaration that they’ll go to any lengths to protect their privacy and not engage with publicity.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to exclude the press Credit: Peter Nicholls/PA