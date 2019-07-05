Horse racing pundit and reality TV star John McCririck dies, aged 79

John McCririck was known for his outlandish dress sense. Credit: PA

Horse racing pundit John McCririck has died at the age of 79, his family has announced. Known for his flamboyant dress sense, McCririck became a feature of TV racing coverage during the 1980s. Prior to that he worked for the Sporting Life newspaper and in recent years he had appeared on At The Races. He also starred on many reality TV shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and Wife Swap. McCririck is survived his wife of 48 years, Jenny.

John McCririck and his wife, Jenny, were married for 48 years. Credit: PA

McCririck, who worked for ITV and later for Channel 4, was well known for his outlandish dress sense and his ebullient personality in the betting ring. More often than not, he had a large cigar in hand as he outlined the prices for the upcoming races. He took Channel 4 to an employment tribunal in 2013 claiming he had been sacked as a presenter because of his age. But the tribunal later ruled he was dismissed as his pantomime persona was 'unpalatable'. ITV Racing presenter Matt Chapman described McCririck as a "class journalist in his day" and the "best betting ring commentator there's ever been".

And BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght described McCririck as "a one-off" and a "Marmite character".

McCririck's appearance on Big Brother's Bit On The Side in October last year shocked viewers, with some pointing out he was looking "gaunt" and "poorly" compared with how he looked during his time as a contestant. He then revealed he felt he had "no purpose in life" after his regular television work came to an end and explained that the dramatic change in appearance was down to intentional weight loss and a severe bout of flu. According to his family, McCririck's interest in horse racing and betting began at Harrow where he was the school bookie. On leaving, he worked for an illegal street bookmaker then legally on-course where he learned the art of tic-tac, clerking bets and making a book.

McCririck looking gaunt at Epsom race course in June last year. Credit: PA

Ascot Racecourse has released a statement saying it is "deeply saddened" by the death of McCririck. "Everyone at Ascot is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John McCririck," it tweeted. "He was an unmistakable presence in racing, and one of the most impactful broadcasters of his generation."

McCririck was one of the most recognisable faces on TV horse racing coverage. Credit: PA