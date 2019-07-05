In Pictures: US celebrates Independence Day

Parades, concerts and spectacular firework shows have been held across the United States to mark Independence Day.

President Donald Trump led the celebrations in the country’s capital, hailing “the greatest political journey in human history” in a speech before crowds of supporters.

His Salute to America event featured military demonstrations and flyovers and was followed by a concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

Boston, Philadelphia, New York and elsewhere also held huge Fourth of July celebrations, while a famous annual hot dog eating contest drew crowds to Coney Island.