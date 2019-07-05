Advertisement

In Pictures: US celebrates Independence Day

Fireworks light up the night sky over the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse in St. Louis Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Parades, concerts and spectacular firework shows have been held across the United States to mark Independence Day.

President Donald Trump led the celebrations in the country’s capital, hailing “the greatest political journey in human history” in a speech before crowds of supporters.

His Salute to America event featured military demonstrations and flyovers and was followed by a concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

Boston, Philadelphia, New York and elsewhere also held huge Fourth of July celebrations, while a famous annual hot dog eating contest drew crowds to Coney Island.

Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump and others, waves to the crowd following his speech at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool
The US Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team performs a flyover above the Lincoln Memorial Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Audience members photograph a flyover in front of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle as Donald Trump speaks Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Fireworks light the sky near the Lincoln Memorial Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Tractors take to the street during the annual Fourth of July Parade in Dunlap, Tennessee Credit: Robin Rudd/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP
Fireworks go off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP
A trumpeter plays a tune during the Santa Monica Fourth of July parade in California Credit: AP Photo/Richard Vogel
A fireworks display lights up the skies in Manhattan Credit: AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Competitors consume hot dogs during the men’s competition of Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York’s Coney Island Credit: AP Photo/Sarah Stier