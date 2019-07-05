Jaguar confirms plans to build range of electric cars in UK

Jaguar Land Rover is to build a range of electric cars in the UK, safeguarding thousands of jobs and delivering a huge boost to the industry after a series of setbacks in recent months.

Investment will be made at the firm’s factory in Castle Bromwich, West Midlands, with other sites and supply companies benefiting from the development.

An all-electric version of the Jaguar XJ sedan replacement will be the first new battery-powered vehicle, followed by others.

The Castle Bromwich plant will close for six weeks so new equipment can be installed.