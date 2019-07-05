Jeremy Hunt vows to set out social care plans within 100 days of becoming PM

Jeremy Hunt is pledging to set out his plans to overhaul the social care system within 100 days of entering No 10 if he wins the Tory leadership race. Mr Hunt, a former health secretary, said he regarded reform of the adult social care system as “unfinished business”. He said he would publish his proposals – including incentives to encourage people to save for their care needs in the way they do for pensions – in a green paper. His promise came after a House of Lords committee warned it would require £8 billion a year to fix the underfunding in the system.

Boris Johnson says he would make Britain the greatest place on Earth Credit: Oli Scarff/PA

Meanwhile his rival, Boris Johnson, has said he will make Britain “the greatest place on Earth” if he succeeded in gaining the keys to 10 Downing Street. With some party members already reportedly having received their postal voting ballot papers – two days earlier than previously expected – Mr Johnson said he was “fighting for every vote”. “I’m taking nothing for granted,” the former foreign secretary – seen as the clear front runner – told The Daily Telegraph. “It’s time to drive for the line, keeping the ball at the back of the scrum. I’m fighting for every vote and campaigning flat out and will be from now until the end.” Mr Hunt, the current Foreign Secretary, said that under his plans the government would guarantee no-one would have to sell their home to cover their care costs.

In return for people being incentivised to save for their needs, he said the state would pledge to cap the cost of care. Tax breaks for home adaptations and extensions would be introduced to aid families looking after elderly relatives, and more money would be made available to bring health and social care together under the initiative. The initiative would see a 10-year funding plan for the social care system, including additional state funding for local councils from the £26 billion “headroom” reserves Chancellor Philip Hammond has set aside. He said: “That’s why guaranteeing older people dignity and respect in their final years is unfinished business for me. “If Conservatives stand for anything it has to be dignity and security for our elderly generation as their lives draw to a close. “I want to bring health and social care together, and back those unsung heroes caring for their own family members for free.”

