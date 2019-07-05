Suspect who made 'consistent' confessions over Little Girl Blue's 1975 death to speak at new inquest

A suspect who made three "entirely consistent" confessions about killing an eight-year-old girl is due to speak at a new inquest over three decades after her death.

John Sir, formerly known as Kenneth Etchells, made a string of admissions in 1978 and 1979, allegedly telling a doctor he had strangled Helen Bailey in 1975 and then used a pen knife to cut her throat.

The 72 year old has been called to speak via video-link on Friday at the new inquest after losing a bid for anonymity.

Helen, from Great Barr, Birmingham, became known in media reports as "Little Girl Blue" after she disappeared, wearing blue clothing, on August 10 1975.

Her body was found near the M6 a day later.

An inquest in 1976 ended with an open verdict after jurors were told a "shallow" throat wound may have been accidental or the result of a practical joke.

Helen's family, including her brother Adrian and mother Margaret have campaign consistently for decades to have the original verdict overturned.