- ITV Report
Huge chain-reaction pile up as bikers racing down snowy glacier slip on 'Mountain of Hell'
A huge pile-up was caused when bikers racing down a snowy glacier in France slipped, starting a snowball of crashes involving dozens of cyclists.
There were around 700 brave bikers who embarked on the 25km Mountain of Hell race at the Les Deux Alpes ski resort in - and judging by the name of the event, crashes were inevitable.
Due to the slippery conditions, it only took a few bikers to lose control before others, aiming to avoid the crash, skidded right into the pile-up.
Frenchman Kilian Bron reportedly won the event reaching speeds of about 125km per hour.
The moment of the crash was captured on the head-cam of a competitor.
Somehow there were no serious injuries reported.