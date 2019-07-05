Our royal team on Harry and Meghan's renovations, Archie's christening and William's LGBT message

This is The Royal Rota - our podcast where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.

In this episode, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson are joined by author, journalist and former queen of Fleet Street Eve Pollard.

The trio discuss the headline-making cost of renovations at Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage home, the couple's christening plans for baby Archie, foreign trip plans and Prince William welcoming the prospect of having a gay child.

There's also time to take in Kate's effort to support rising stars of British tennis and a new portrait of Prince Charles.