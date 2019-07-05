Phone charger caused fire which forced emergency landing on London-bound flight

An external phone charger appears to have caused a fire which forced a flight from New York to London to make an emergency landing in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit examined the Airbus A330 after it landed and found a device between the cushions of a seat which had ignited.

“Preliminary investigation suggests it is a battery pack consistent in appearance with an external phone charger,” a police spokesman said.

Virgin Atlantic Flight 138 left John F Kennedy airport at around 8pm (1am BST) on Thursday bound for Heathrow where it was due to arrive at around 7.20am.