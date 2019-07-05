'I fired until he stopped moving': Police marksman who killed London Bridge terrorist ‘feared suicide blast’

A police marksman who feared a suicide vest blast repeatedly shot a prone London Bridge terrorist after he “made a significant movement” to get up, an inquest has heard.

The Metropolitan Police officer, identified only as BY5, said he thought Khuram Butt was going to trigger an explosive belt while members of the public and police were in the blast radius.

The marksman, who shot three rounds, added: “I fired until he stopped moving.”

The firearms officer, who had 11 months’ experience in the role at the time of the attacks, told the Old Bailey about the moment he came on the scene at Stoney Street.