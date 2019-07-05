- ITV Report
Sky Sports to show ICC Cricket World Cup final on free-to-air TV if England make final
The ICC Cricket World Cup will be free-to-air if England make it to the final, Sky has announced.
So far, the tournament has been on its Sky Sports platform, which customers have to pay for monthly, but the broadcaster has announced plans to show it free should England beat New Zealand in the semi-final.
Should England win, it would be their first final since 1992 and first time since 1979 they have reached a final on home soil.
The showpiece event will take place at Lord's in London on July 14.
Sky UK and Ireland Chief Executive Stephen van Rooyen told Sky News: "We are proud to be the broadcaster for a home Cricket World Cup - one of the world's biggest and most exciting sporting events.
"Our aim has always been to celebrate what could be a 'once in a generation' moment of a home team in a big final on home soil.
"So, if England reach the final, we will make the match available to everyone so the whole country can be part of a rare and special big sporting moment."
Who England may face in the final will be determined following the last results of the group stages.
Both of the semi finals will be broadcast on Sky's dedicated "Sky Sports Cricket World Cup" next week.
Should England not reach the final, it will be broadcast on Sky Sports channels.
Highlights of the final will be available to watch on Channel 4.
For those who do not have a Sky Sports subscription, customers can buy a day pass to watch events for £8.99 or a weekly pass at £14.99.