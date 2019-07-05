Sky Sports to show ICC Cricket World Cup final on free-to-air TV if England make final

The ICC Cricket World Cup will be free-to-air if England make it to the final, Sky has announced.

So far, the tournament has been on its Sky Sports platform, which customers have to pay for monthly, but the broadcaster has announced plans to show it free should England beat New Zealand in the semi-final.

Should England win, it would be their first final since 1992 and first time since 1979 they have reached a final on home soil.

The showpiece event will take place at Lord's in London on July 14.