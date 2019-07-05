Tommy Robinson arrives at the Old Bailey in London. Credit: PA

Tommy Robinson faces jail after being found in contempt of court by High Court judges after filming defendants in a criminal trial and live-streaming the footage on social media. The former English Defence League (EDL) leader was in contempt when he filmed defendants accused of the sexual exploitation of young girls and live-streamed the footage, in breach of a reporting ban, last May. Robinson denied any wrongdoing, saying he did not believe he was breaching reporting restrictions and only referred to information that was already in the public domain. But Dame Victoria Sharp, sitting at the Old Bailey with Mr Justice Warby, found him in contempt in three respects.

Former UKIP leader Gerard Batten speaks to Tommy Robinson supporters outside the Bailey. Credit: PA

Robinson, wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt and jeans, showed little reaction as the judge announced the decision. But in the street outside court there was anger from Robinson supporters as the verdict filtered through. A small number marched purposefully towards the front of the court entrance, to barriers sectioning off police from the public. The crowd, as one, then began chanting “shame on you” and pointed at the court.

Tommy Robinson greets supporters as he arrives at court. Credit: PA

Dame Victoria said the court will consider what penalty to impose for the contempt, and give full reasons for the decision, at a later date. Robinson broadcast the footage on May 25, 2018 while the jury in the second of a series of linked grooming trials was considering its verdict. A reporting restriction was in place which postponed the publication of any details of the case until the end of all the trials involving 29 people, in a bid to ensure all defendants received a fair trial. The 36-year-old, from Luton, Bedfordshire, was previously jailed for 13 months last year after being found in contempt of court.

A pro-Tommy Robinson bus parked at the Old Bailey was issued with a penalty charge. Credit: Yui Mok/PA