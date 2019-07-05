Tory leadership candidate vows to continue ‘Scotch whisky boom’

Mr Hunt has already won the backing of Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and more than half of the party’s MSPs.

The Foreign Secretary, who is up against rival Boris Johnson in the contest to succeed Theresa May, said the move formed part of his “vision” to restore Scotland’s economy to its “historic strength”.

Prime ministerial hopeful Jeremy Hunt will pledge to conduct a review of spirits duty to help the “Scotch whisky boom” continue after Brexit.

Both candidates will use a leadership hustings in Perth on Friday to try to win over rank and file members – with a poll having already warned more than half (53%) of Scots could vote for independence if Mr Johnson becomes the next PM.

Mr Hunt said his commitment to the union was “second to none” as he highlighted the importance exports and green technology could have in growing Scotland’s economy.

Writing in The Times newspaper, he stated: “I have a vision to restore Scotland’s economy to its historic strength by looking to the industries of the future.

“The entire country can become a green Silicon Valley and an exporting powerhouse that leads the UK, not the other way around.

“Historically, Scotland has excelled at promoting ideas and inventions globally.

“Where there is an existing market advantage – in Fintech, BioTech, or the food and drink industry – I will seek to drive that home.”

He added: “That means a review of spirit duty to establish the best path to economic growth and the most tax revenue.

“Scottish whisky has an in-built, natural and nostalgic advantage over its competitors.

“But we cannot get complacent, there are markets that must be seized in South America and Asia.

“If we deliver a good Brexit deal and follow it with the right trade deals, we can continue the Scottish whisky boom.”