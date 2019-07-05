UK Weather Forecast: Cooler for many over the weekend with rain clearing south on Saturday.

This Evening and Tonight: For central and southern areas it will stay warm, dry and sunny into the evening. However Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will be cloudier, with some rain and a brisk breeze. The skies will clear overnight across Scotland.

Saturday:Mostly dry in the north with sunny spells. Parts of England and Wales turning cloudier for a time, with some rain, but the far south staying sunny and very warm.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Sunny spells and the odd shower in places. Cloud increasing in the northwest later, with rain then spreading east. Chilly mornings in the north, pleasantly wam in sunshine.