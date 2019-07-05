UK Weather Forecast: Southern sunshine. Cloudier with patchy rain in the north.

Today:Most of England and Wales will have warm sunshine throughout. Blue skies will be interspersed only with patches of high cloud. Across Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England, lower cloud will bring patchy rain, sometimes heavier across northern Scotland.

Tonight:Central and southern areas will stay sunny into the evening. Cloud, rain and a brisk breeze in Scotland will slowly move into northern England overnight, leaving clearer skies further north.

Saturday:Northern UK will stay mostly dry with sunny spells. England and Wales will become cloudier as rain moves gradually southwards but the far south will remain sunny and very warm.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Most places will stay dry with sunny spells, apart from a few showers, which may become more frequent in the northwest by Tuesday. The south will gradually warm up again.