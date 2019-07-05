What the papers say – July 5

The front pages are filled with differing perspectives on drugs, Tory leadership rivals and secret government files found in a London rubbish bin. Five former Scotland Yard chiefs have written to The Times to say the public has lost faith in the police because of knife and drug crime, with the ex-commissioners blaming it on an “emasculation of policing” under Prime Minister Theresa May.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail leads with a cannabis plantation set up in a former police station near Oldham.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Politicians are backing the Daily Record‘s campaign to decriminalise drugs, with the newspaper quoting SNP MP Pete Wishart as saying it had made an “important contribution”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson’s campaign has received funding from a billionaire whose property development was approved during Mr Johnson’s time as London Mayor, the Daily Mirror reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph has interviewed Mr Johnson, who says he is “taking nothing for granted” in the battle to be Prime Minister and will “fight for every vote”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun leads with Mr Johnson’s rival Jeremy Hunt’s plan to build 1.5 million extra homes for young people, while the paper’s front also covers England footballer Dele Alli being carried out of the Greek sun while on holiday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has told the Daily Express that the new Prime Minister must “turbocharge” plans to leave the EU by Halloween, adding that Britain “will be ready” in the event a deal is not reached with Brussels.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Star leads with the Ministry of Defence launching an investigation after the newspaper found top secret files from Britain’s research facility Porton Down in a London bin.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian says nearly 700 schools have been referred to the Health and Safety Executive for not safely managing asbestos in their buildings.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Britain has seized a tanker off Gibraltar alleged to be smuggling Iranian oil to Syria, according to the Financial Times.