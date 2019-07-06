Boris Johnson warns Brussels he is not bluffing over no-deal Brexit

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not bluffing over his commitment to take the UK out of the European Union on October 31 – with or without a deal. The Tory leadership frontrunner said the EU had to “look deep into our eyes” and realise that the UK was prepared to walk away. His campaign received the support of Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who said Mr Johnson was “better placed” than Jeremy Hunt to “deliver what we need to do at this critical time”.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Johnson accused Theresa May of presiding over a “diet of miserablism” and a “computer says no” approach in government. Asked if his commitment to the October 31 deadline was a bluff, Mr Johnson said: “No … honestly. Come on. We’ve got to show a but more gumption about this.” He added: “We were pretty much ready on March 29. And we will be ready by October 31. “And it’s vital that our partners see that. They have to look deep into our eyes and think ‘my god, these Brits actually are going to leave. And they’re going to leave on those terms’. “Everybody who says ‘I can’t stand the idea of a no-deal Brexit’, what they really mean is actually they don’t want to leave at all.” In a hustings in Cardiff on Saturday night, Mr Johnson said: “If we had to come out on WTO (World Trade Organisation) terms, I really think this country has the versatility and the creativity to get through it and prosper and thrive.”

Jeremy Hunt has pledged to rewrite treason laws if he becomes PM Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA