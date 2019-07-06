Brown says Labour must ‘eliminate’ anti-Semitism from the party’s ranks

Gordon Brown is piling pressure on Jeremy Corbyn with a call to “eliminate” anti-Semitism from Labour’s ranks. The former prime minister says the party owes the Jewish community an “unqualified apology” amid bitter criticism of the way it has dealt with the issue. In a speech on Sunday, he will call for a “radical change” of policy with automatic expulsion in any case where there is “irrefutable” evidence of anti-Semitism or other forms of racism.

His intervention comes amid widespread anger at the decision last week to readmit left winger Chris Williamson – a strong supporter of Mr Corbyn – after he said Labour had been “too apologetic” in the face of criticism. The Derby North MP was swiftly re-suspended following a furious backlash, but many MPs remain deeply unhappy at the way the case was handled by the party – which is already under investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission. Labour’s woes deepened with the Board of Deputies of British Jews president Marie van der Zyl accusing the party of giving a “big V sign” to the Jewish community. She was responding after Jules Rutherford, who is reported to be starting as the party’s head of membership on Monday, retweeted a post describing anti-Semitism claims as “smears” against Mr Corbyn.

And Gordon Nardell, a QC brought in by Labour to deal with anti-Semitism complaints, will leave his role to return to his full-time legal practice in August. Labour said it would not comment on staffing matters. Delivering the annual Isaiah Berlin lecture in Hampstead, north London, Mr Brown will say tackling anti-Semitism is about the “moral soul” of the Labour Party. “We cannot go on ignoring the consequences of the upsurge in hate and hate speech, all too often in the form of sinister, anonymous and untraceable internet trolling,” he is expected to say.

There was anger among MPs after Chris Williamson was re-admitted to the party Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

“Opposing anti-Semitism and every manifestation of racism goes to the heart of who we are and what we stand for as Labour. “It’s about the moral soul of a party, whose most basic goal is a commitment to equality for all – not just for some who suffer oppression – but everyone. “To fail to act against the abuses we have witnessed runs counter to the very principles of the Labour Party we joined.” Mr Brown will say that where there is irrefutable evidence of an offence which runs counter to the party’s core principles – such as anti-Semitism – expulsion, rather than just suspension, should be automatic. An expelled member should a have a right to appeal, but from outside the party, he will say, with an appeals system independent of the Labour hierarchy and appointed in consultation with the Jewish and other communities.

Jeremy Corbyn has faced accusations that he has failed to act on anti-Semitism Credit: Jacob King/PA