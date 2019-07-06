More than 20 injured after explosion tears through Florida shopping centre

This video has no sound

More than 20 people have been injured after a large explosion tore through a shopping and dining centre in Florida, US. Those injured are being treated in hospital but none are in a critical condition.

Large chunks of debris was sent flying 100 yards across the street. Credit: AP

Firefighters are working to establish the cause of the explosion. Credit: AP

Aerial images from the scene show part of the shopping centre in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale, decimated by the blast. Police and firefighters are now investigating the cause of the blast. Large pieces of debris were thrown 100 yards across the street.

Plantation fire and police departments said on Twitter that the street was closed to traffic. Credit: AP