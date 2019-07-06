In pictures: Up to 1.5m expected at Pride parade in London

Thousands of people have taken to the streets for this year's Pride parade. Credit: PA

Pride organisers have predicted that as many as 1.5 million people will turn out for the parade in central London today. Huge crowds have gathered on the streets of London as people celebrate 50 years since the Stonewall uprising in New York, which helped change gay rights throughout the world. Parade groups have paid homage to five decades of activism and protests, and those behind the march say this is a chance to stand up to bigotry and hatred in all forms.

A colourful Pride reveller holds up the Rainbow flag at the Pride parade. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Some 600 groups, an increase of 25 per cent from last year, will march through the capital's streets, decorating them with colour, music and dance. Diversity is one of the main themes of this year's pride, with the introduction of a new World Area at Golden Square in Soho. The new area is aimed at increasing the visibility of black, Asian and minority ethnic (Bame) LGBT+ people.

One person taking part in the festivities hangs off the back of an old Routemaster bus. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

There is also improved accessibility this year, including viewing platforms for the Trafalgar Square stage, sign language interpreters and captioning for all performances across two large screens, and accessible, gender-neutral toilets. A day before the parade, organisers declared a climate emergency in response to demands made by environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion.

These partygoers have certainly cut no corners on their checkered garms. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The parade has been free from plastic glitter since 2017 and other environmentally friendly measures include volunteers being given a refillable bottle on the day. Alison Camps, co-chairman of Pride in London, said: "As we take to the streets of London once again, it's vital that we remember that Pride is not just one day a year - we must fight for the rights of all members of our community all year round.

Although on duty, this policeman is still making sure he's colour-coordinated with the festivities. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

"In this momentous anniversary year, we must all take stock of how far we've come, and of the contributions and sacrifices made by trans women of colour to get us to where we are today. "Our main aim is to ensure that everyone who comes to Pride in London has a safe space to celebrate, protest or mark the occasion however they wish.

This person is looking like royalty during the Pride parade. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

"We will not allow Pride to be used as a platform for hate and we encourage everyone to come out and join us today so we can stand together against bigotry and hatred in all its forms." The parade began at midday from Portland Place and finish on Whitehall.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was seen at this year's parade. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

A float with the Rainbow flag and NHS symbol emblazoned on it makes its way through the festival route. Credit: Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust/PA

This scantily-clad man shows off his best dance moves. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

A unicorn holding a Rainbow flag was also seen by Oxford Circus on Saturday. Credit: Thomas Hornall/PA

Dozens line the streets for the parade. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA