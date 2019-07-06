Johnson backs tougher sentences for sexual and violent offenders

Boris Johnson has indicated violent or sexual offenders could remain locked up for longer if he becomes prime minister. The Tory leadership hopeful said it was wrong that prisoners were routinely let out after serving just half of the sentence handed down in court. Mr Johnson also said Theresa May had been wrong to introduce curbs on the police’s stop and search powers, and said it was important to “change that balance back” in favour of officers. But while he struck a tough tone on law and order, Mr Johnson hinted to the Daily Mail he could grant an amnesty for long-term illegal migrants.

Boris Johnson on stage during a Tory leadership hustings at the Perth Concert Hall Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Setting out his views on sentencing, the former London mayor told the newspaper: “I’m afraid there are too many people, because of the way the sentencing law works, who have committed serious violence or sexual offences who are being let out, as the law prescribes, after they’ve served only half the sentence that is pronounced in open court. “This is happening. And I’m talking about serious sexual or violent offenders. “And I think the public is noticing this, quite properly. They don’t think it’s right, and I don’t think it’s right.” Mr Johnson promised a “relentless focus” on knife crime and criticised the 2014 measures on stop and search brought in by Mrs May. “When it comes to stop and search, the fact is that we went wrong when we decided to change the rules on the best use of stop and search. “We made it more difficult. And I think it’s important that we change that balance back.” Mr Johnson has already pledged to spend £1.1 billion a year funding 20,000 extra police officers as part of his pitch to Tory members to elect him as their leader on July 23.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On the prospect of an amnesty for migrants who have been living illegally in the UK for at least 15 years, Mr Johnson said as long as they have “played by the rules” while in the country they might be allowed to stay. “Are we really, as a society, going to go around telling people who put down roots, who have children, who might have grandchildren here ‘You know, I’m sorry, you’re going home because of the circumstances in which you came’? He said more should be done to keep out illegal immigrants and the authorities should be “very strict” in repatriating those who arrive. “But I think if people have been here for a very long time, and they haven’t fallen foul of the law and they have played by the rules, all I will say is we should look at it.” Mr Johnson’s hopes of becoming the next prime minister received a boost as a poll of Tory members suggested he was on course for a comfortable victory over Jeremy Hunt, with three-quarters of Conservatives supporting him. Mr Johnson is backed by 74% of Tory members against 26% for Mr Hunt, according to a YouGov poll for The Times, carried out between July 1 and 5. Mr Hunt acknowledged “Boris has been way out the frontrunner” but he urged members to delay casting their ballots until after next week’s TV set pieces – an ITV debate on Tuesday and in-depth BBC interviews on Friday. It is already too late to win over some Tory members, whose ballot papers have already been filled in and returned to party HQ.

Jeremy Hunt urged Tory members to wait to see the TV debate before casting their vote Credit: Jane Barlow/PA