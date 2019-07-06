Laura Jones: Why going blind hasn't stopped me DJing

Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their life experiences and what they've learned from them.

Laura Jones thought she'd never get to play music to thousands when she found out she was going blind.

At the age of 25, her childhood dream of being a DJ was put on hold when she was diagnosed with the recessive incurable disease known as Stargardt's Macular Dystrophy.

"I actually cried instant tears, it was crazy, I don't think I've ever cried instant tears," Laura said.

Her condition has challenged for almost a decade of her life, making it difficult for her to see details such as her daughter's facial expressions.

But one memorable Glastonbury performance from none other than blind artist Stevie Wonder encouraged Laura to keep her love of music alive.

With a passion for performing, Laura has played gigs around the world with the music label 'Sensoramic' she started in response to losing one sense and gaining another.

Laura said: "I've always been a DJ who likes to work off the crowd on the night.

"My sense of touch very organically sort of started to feel for things more and it's quite a tangible thing knobs and faders on a mixer."

Unable to predict if she will go completely blind, Laura tells ITV News what it's like behind the booth and how she made her protective hospital glasses a regular part of her club attire.