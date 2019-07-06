Migrant rescue ship docks in Italian port despite ban

A rescue ship with 46 migrants on board has docked without incident in the Italian port of Lampedusa despite an explicit ban after declaring a state of emergency.

The manoeuvre was very similar to one made by a German rescue ship one week ago which disobeyed direct orders from port officials to moor in Lampedusa.

Television images showed migrants sitting in rows on the bow of Mediterranea Saving Humans sailing boat wearing orange life jackets.