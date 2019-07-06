Money cut from council budgets ‘could have fixed almost eight million potholes’

Nearly eight million potholes could have been repaired using money councils have been forced to cut from road maintenance budgets since 2010, according to new figures. The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, claimed its analysis shows ministers must deliver long-term funding to “save our roads”.

Routine road maintenance budgets have fallen from £1.1 billion in 2009/10 to around £701 million in 2017/18, the LGA said. This budget is used to fund expenses such as minor road repairs, cleaning drains and fixing street lighting. The LGA estimated that the reduction could have covered the cost of repairing 7.8 million potholes. Road maintenance has been stripped back to pay for a surge in demand for children’s services, adult social care and homelessness support amid a cut in central government funding of 60p in every pound between 2010 and 2020, the organisation warned.

