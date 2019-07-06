Mother ‘elated’ Helen’s Law will deny killers parole until bodies are found

The mother of murdered Helen McCourt said she is “elated” laws are to finally change so killers are denied parole if they refuse to reveal where they hid their victim’s body. Marie McCourt has begged murderer Ian Simms to tell her the whereabouts of her daughter’s remains ever since the insurance clerk vanished on her way home from work in 1988. But the pub landlord, who was convicted by a jury on overwhelming DNA evidence of the 22-year-old’s abduction and murder and is still in jail, has always maintained his innocence.

Marie McCourt Credit: left) with her daughter Helen, who was murdered by pub landlord Ian Simms (Family handout/PA)

She campaigned relentlessly to keep Simms behind bars until he helped lead police to her daughter’s body. MPs voted in favour of the law in 2016 but it had yet to receive Government backing, until Justice Secretary David Gauke announced the move on Saturday. Helen’s Law will make it a legal requirement for the Parole Board to take into account a killer’s failure to disclose the location of their victim’s remains when considering them for release. Mrs McCourt, from St Helens, Merseyside, said she hoped it would stop the “torture” of killers “calling the shots” and realise they need to co-operate. If they do help, it should not automatically mean they can be released, she added.

David Gauke said he had ‘immense sympathy’ for Miss McCourt’s family and friends Credit: Family handout/PA