Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Wembley

A man has been shot dead in north-west London.

The victim, who hasn't been named, was found suffering gunshot wounds in Harrow Road in Wembley shortly after 8pm on Friday.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Scotland Yard said his next of kin have been informed and and a post-mortem will take place.

No-one has been arrested, and local residents have been told to expect an enhanced police presence in the area.

A crime scene was in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command will investigate the shooting, working with police in Brent.