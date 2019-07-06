What the papers say – July 6

The latest on the Conservative leadership race makes headlines on Saturday alongside stories about the christening of Archie, the baby of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Times reports that Boris Johnson is to easily see off rival Jeremy Hunt in the battle for Number 10, with a poll suggesting he is en route to a “resounding victory”.

The Daily Telegraph reports that aides to current Prime Minister Theresa May have been accused of “playing petty politics” after it was suggested Mr Johnson had been excluded from certain security briefings when Foreign Secretary.

The Daily Mail leads on Mr Johnson and his push to see violent criminals put in jail for longer by making offenders given lengthy sentences serve their whole term.

The i reports that Mr Johnson is willing to accept a lower level of income to become Prime Minister.

And the Independent reports Chancellor Philip Hammond is head of a group of Tory MPs who will look to ensure a no-deal Brexit can be blocked by the Commons.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports that students and staff at UK universities have made nearly 1,000 formal complaints of racism in the past five years.

The Financial Times reports on potential changes to inheritance tax.

The Daily Mirror leads with the introduction of the so-called Helen’s Law, which will mean killers who refuse to divulge the location of their victim’s body will be denied parole.

On to the christening, and the Daily Express leads with a plea to Harry and Meghan, urging them to “lift the secrecy” on the event.

And the Daily Star leads with the death of racing pundit John McCririck.