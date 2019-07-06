Woman and three children stabbed in north London

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman: "Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

A woman and three children all under 12-years-old were found. They were taken to hospital where police await update on their condition.

Police were called at 12.13pm on Saturday to a residential road in Enfield.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman and three children were stabbed in north London.

"The attacker was known to the victims. There is no further risk to the public at this time."

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: "I heard screaming and then I saw a woman lying down on the ground where the (police) tent is.

"She looked in really bad shape. Then I saw a 10-year-old girl on the floor. She was in very bad shape too. I'm not sure about the others. It's awful."

A 51-year-old said he was listening to the radio when he heard a woman screaming.

"The police were there very quickly. They shouted at the guy, 'don't move, don't move, stay here'.

"Then one of the police officers grabbed hold of him.

"The neighbours were talking considerably to the police. They were looking at the ground around him. I don't know if there was a weapon, or what.

"I knew it was a stabbing. The police looked shocked."

He added: "I've lived here for 20 years and nothing like this has happened before. But I was born in London and I know what it has become.

"I hope the woman and her family are okay. They are lovely people. I've gotten to know them very well over the past year."