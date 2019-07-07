Extra strong Marmite makes return to shop shelves

An extra-strong version of Marmite is returning to shop shelves for good following a popular limited release almost 10 years ago.

Marmite Extra Old, or XO, is the result of the secret blend maturing for 28 days – four times longer than the standard product.

A limited release in 2010 promptly sold out, with jars later appearing on online auction sites.

The savoury spread, which people are said to either love or hate, is made with yeast from four specially-selected breweries.