Iran ramping up uranium enrichment beyond 2015 nuclear deal limits

Iran has made the decision a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal. Credit: Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Iran has announced it will raise its enrichment of uranium, breaking another limit of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference that Iran will go beyond the limit of 3.67% enrichment and that the new percentage “will be based on our needs”. Iran made the decision a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal.

Donald Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear deal last year. Credit: AP

Iran has repeatedly warned Europe in recent weeks that it would begin walking away from an accord neutered by an American campaign of sanctions that blocked Tehran’s oil sales abroad and targeted its top officials. The decision came less than a week after Iran acknowledged breaking the deal’s 300 kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium stockpile. Experts warn higher enrichment and a growing stockpile narrow the one-year window Iran would need to have enough material for an atomic bomb, something Iran denies it wants but the deal prevented. In a last-minute diplomatic bid, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, by phone, saying he is trying to find a way by July 15 to resume dialogue between Iran and Western partners.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he is trying to find a way by July 15 to resume dialogue between the west and Iran. Credit: Regis Duvignau/Pool via AP