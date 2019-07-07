John McDonnell denies 'Labour civil war' as Tom Watson accuses party of 'stupid' attempt to gag whistleblowers

ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt on the two issues threatening to bring Labour down

Labour has been hit by an outbreak of infighting amid reports of a “civil war” over the future of Jeremy Corbyn’s closest aides. The party is braced for the findings of a major documentary investigation into its handling of anti-Semitism claims - with Labour reportedly trying to clampdown on former staff speaking to the press. Deputy leader Tom Watson criticised the reported clampdown attempt as "stupid", while the shadow cabinet is also divided over Brexit and whether Labour should campaign to stay in the European Union in another referendum. The Sunday Times reported that two of Mr Corbyn’s closet allies in the shadow cabinet, John McDonnell and Diane Abbott, have called on Mr Corbyn to sack key members of his inner circle – chief of staff Karie Murphy and communications and strategy chief Seumas Milne. The alleged clampdown is thought to be trying to stop former staff blowing the whistle on the party's handling of anti-Semitism allegations ahead of a BBC Panorama documentary, which is due to be aired on Wednesday. Mr McDonnell rejected the claims, insisting he had not called for anyone to be sacked. He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “I have confidence in them, of course I do. I have not told anyone to be sacked or anything like that.”

John McDonnell denies there is a civil war within Labour while deputy leader Tom Watson has attacked an attempt to silence whistleblowers. Credit: PA

The Sunday Times said up to half a dozen ex-employees have torn up non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to speak to the programme. According to the paper, Carter Ruck - acting on behalf of Labour - has written to Sam Matthews, the party's former head of disputes, warning he could face legal action for breaking his NDA. A letter sent to former staff members is reported to warn that the party "cannot be expected to and will not tolerate its former employees wantonly disregarding their obligations by selectively leaking information to the media". Another former aide also received warnings last year from a different law firm representing Labour, the paper said. Mr Watson hit out at the clampdown as "futile" and "stupid". "Using expensive media lawyers in attempt to silence staff members is as futile as it is stupid," the 52-year-old said. "It's not the Labour way and I deplore it."

John McDonnell told Andrew Marr he has confidence in key members of Jeremy Corbyn's inner circle. Credit: BBC / Andrew Marr Show

As the clampdown row rumbled on, another appeared in the party, with Mr McDonnell saying Labour had to decide on its Brexit policy “sooner rather than later” because the new prime minister could call a snap election. He added he would vote to stay in the EU in another referendum and “would want to campaign for Remain”. He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that Jeremy Corbyn was consulting trade unions and there would be further shadow cabinet discussions to decide the party’s stance. “I actually think he is doing the right thing. "Everything about Jeremy is about building consensus and I think on this issue you need to bring people with you.”

Tom Watson said he deplores a clampdown on former staff blowing the whistle on the party's handling of anti-Semitism allegations. Credit: PA

In an effort to play down the row, shadow cabinet minister Barry Gardiner said "the real divide in this country is between what the Conservatives are trying to do with our country and the rest". He also defended the party’s use of gagging clauses, insisting they were not being used to cover up wrongdoing. The shadow international trade secretary said: “We absolutely do not use gagging orders to hide anything that is illegal or improper. “We use gagging orders only to stop former members of staff from leaking confidential information where we have an obligation to protect individuals and for doing that in a party political or partisan way for political purposes.” He said he would welcome “any objective, impartial investigation that’s going to help us to get rid of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party” but “my understanding of this programme is that has not been balanced and impartial in that way”. It involved talking to former party staff members who had a “political axe to grind”, he claimed.

Barry Gardiner said the real divide is not in the Labour party. Credit: PA