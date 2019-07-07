Man killed in London's second fatal shooting of the weekend

A man has been shot dead in London, the second gun victim of the weekend.

The man in his late-20s was shot dead in east London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, just before 3am.

Officers and medical staff tried to save the victim's life but he died at the scene.

His next of kin have not yet been told, police said

A second man in his 20s is in hospital. Scotland Yard said his injuries are not life-threatening.