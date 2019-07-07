- ITV Report
Man killed in London's second fatal shooting of the weekend
A man has been shot dead in London, the second gun victim of the weekend.
The man in his late-20s was shot dead in east London in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police were called to reports of gunshots in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, just before 3am.
Officers and medical staff tried to save the victim's life but he died at the scene.
His next of kin have not yet been told, police said
A second man in his 20s is in hospital. Scotland Yard said his injuries are not life-threatening.
It is the second fatal shooting in the capital this weekend.
A murder investigation was launched after a man in his 30s was killed in Wembley on Friday night.
On Saturday, a woman and three children were stabbed at a home in Enfield, north London.
An 11-year-old girl is in a critical condition, while the other three victims are said to be "stable".
A man, 44, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the "appalling attack".
Anyone with information on any of the attacks can call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 1438/7July. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.