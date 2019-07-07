Stevie Wonder reveals kidney transplant at BST concert

Stevie Wonder revealed to fans he will have a kidney transplant later this year. Credit: PA

Stevie Wonder has announced at a concert he will undergo a kidney transplant later this year. The American chart-topper told fans of his condition as he wrapped up his set at British Summer Time in Hyde Park. He told the crowd he had a donor and that he will perform a few more shows before he takes a break ahead of the procedure planned for September.

Wonder, 69, said: “I’m all good, I’m all good, all good, I have a donor and it’s all good. “I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. “I love you and God bless you.” The news was greeted by cheers of support from fans, who gave him a raucous applause as he was led off stage.

The music legend told his fans he was 'all good'. Credit: AP

According to the NHS, kidney failure or end-stage chronic kidney disease is the most common reason for needing a kidney transplant. Unlike many other types of organ donation, it is possible to donate a kidney while still alive as people only need one kidney to survive. Although there is no upper age limit, very few places will perform a transplant on patients over the age of 70 unless they are very fit, according to Kidney Care UK. Wonder’s appearance saw him headline the Hyde Park event in the second of five major concerts at the London park. He had the crowd cheering as he treated them to classics like For Once in My Life, and Master Blaster. Wonder stopped repeatedly between tracks to thank fans for their support over the years.

