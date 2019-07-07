Thousands of Deutsche Bank jobs likely to go in London

Deutsche Bank is a German bank with global ambitions, or at least it was.

After years of struggling to make money, Deutsche Bank is cutting costs by hacking back the size of investment banking business and offloading billions of Euros of assets it finds itself unable to sell to a "bad bank".

One fifth of Deutsche Bank's global workforce will go over the next three years.

Deutsche won't say how many of its 8,000 UK staff will be affected by the cuts but several thousand jobs are likely to go here because London is the global headquarters of the bank's "Equity Sales & Trading" business: translation - buying and selling shares, which is precisely the business Deutsche Banks wants out of.

Deutsche Bank was one of a number of European banks decided to try to take on the global investment banking giants of Wall St that in the late 1980s and 90s.