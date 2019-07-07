UK’s ambassador to Washington says Trump administration is 'inept' in leaked memos

Leaked memos from the UK ambassador labels the Trump administration as 'uniquely dysfunctional'. Credit: PA

Donald Trump’s White House is “uniquely dysfunctional” and “inept”, according to leaked memos from the UK’s ambassador in Washington. The documents detail Sir Kim Darroch’s assessments of the Trump administration from 2017 to the present – and could prove highly embarrassing for the Foreign Office. But officials insisted the relationship with the White House could withstand the “mischievous behaviour” of the leak and defended Sir Kim’s candid style.

Sir Kim Darroch, the UK’s ambassador to the US made the comments. Credit: Niall Carson/PA

The diplomatic memos, obtained by the Mail on Sunday, suggest that in order to communicate with the president “you need to make your points simple, even blunt”. In the cache of documents, Sir Kim gives a scathing assessment of the White House: “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.” He questioned whether the White House “will ever look competent”. Following Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK in June, Sir Kim warned that although the president had been “dazzled” by the pomp and ceremony of the trip, his administration would remain self-interested and “this is still the land of America First”.

